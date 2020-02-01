Services
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
Barbara (Suchocki) Czarnecki

Barbara (Suchocki) Czarnecki Obituary
Barbara Czarnecki (née Suchocki)

Czarnecki (née Suchocki), Barbara (age 78). Loving wife of 55 years to Dennis, mother of Paula (Richard) Mamrick, Matthew (Denise), Donna (Michael) O'Reilly, and Lynda (Jason) Kuechle. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Katelyn, Lucas, Mandy, Nathan, Spencer, Samantha, Sarah, Emerson, Laura, Clare, and Andrew. After 26 years of battling ovarian cancer like a true warrior, her soul is free of pain. She will be remembered for her smile, selflessness, and compassionate nature. Visitation will be Sunday February 2, 2020 from 12-6 PM at Jurkiewicz and Wilk, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in state, Monday February 3, 2020 at 9:30AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church 2730 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Barbara's name to Christ Our Light Catholic Church Troy Michigan.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
