Barbara D. Hudgins
Novi - Barbara D. Hudgins, age 88, passed away on February 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of John and Marie; dear twin sister of Beverly; cherished mother of Bob, Jim (Chris) and daughter Jean, who predeceased her; loved grandmother of Jacob (Tina), Caleb (Angie), Amy (Steve) and Tom and great grandmother of Aubri, Camden and Jameson. Barbara was a devoted elementary school teacher who delighted in teaching children to read during a 29-year career, mostly with the Utica Community Schools. In retirement Barbara traveled around the United States and world with her sister and was a long-time volunteer at the Northville District Library. Barbara was passionate about opera, classical music, and art. A life-long learner and avid reader, Barbara was always in search of the next good book! Memorial gifts may be sent to the Northville District Library, 212 W. Cady St., Northville, Michigan 48167. On line sympathy message at www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020