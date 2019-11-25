|
Barbara Dingwall
Barbara Dingwall, age 82, died November 22, 2019. She was born on January 23, 1937 in Detroit, a daughter to Andrew and Dorothy Bunyak. On June 7, 1963, she married Robert Dingwall in Detroit, Michigan. Barbara enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, scrapbooking, crafts, jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. She loved her family and spending time with them.
Beloved wife of Robert; loving mother of Susan (Craig) Lossing, Robert (Tina) Dingwall and Michael (Wendy) Dingwall; adored grandmother of Miranda Myers, Andrew Dingwall, Bryce Dingwall, Annie Dingwall and Erin Dingwall.
Arrangements for Barbara were handled by Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, Macomb. Please leave a memory for the family at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019