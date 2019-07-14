|
|
Barbara E. Mahaffey
Coldwater - Barbara E. Mahaffey, age 95, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born on September 1, 1923 in Coldwater, Michigan, the daughter of Carl H. and Catherine (Moran) Rapp. She married Herbert K. Mahaffey on May 10, 1942. He predeceased her in 1986. Barbara graduated from Coldwater High School with the Class of 1941. She was a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Birmingham, Michigan.
Barbara will be forever missed by son Herbert K. (Janet) Mahaffey, Jr. of Appleton, Wisconsin; daughter Maggie (Geoffrey) d'Allemand of Royal Oak, Michigan; grandson Andrew (Jordan) d'Allemand of Huntington Woods, Michigan; two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her brother and sister.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers and staff at St. Anne's Mead in Southfield, Michigan where Barbara lived during the last years of her life. They became family and lifelong friends as they cared for Barbara, as well as for Barbara's family. Thanks are also extended to the Sawyer-Fuller Funeral Home in Berkley, Michigan.
Donations may be made in Barbara's name to the Branch County Humane Society or St. Anne's Mead.
At Barbara's request, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral. A graveside service will be announced at a later time.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019