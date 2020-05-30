Barbara Elaine Birberick



Northville - Loving Mother and Grandmother, Barbara Elaine Birberick, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital. She was born on July 22, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Lorne Herrington and Hazel Herrington. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Alvin Birberick. Barbara was a very strong woman. She loved everyone, enjoyed talking on the phone, decorating and sewing, spending time with her family and friends, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending her summers on the shores of Lake Michigan in her summer home. Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James Birberick and Jan Birberick; her daughter and son-in-law, Joan Murray and Patrick Murray; her five grandchildren, Brad Birberick, Phil Birberick, Meaghen Murray, Michael Murray, and Matthew Murray; and her five great-grandchildren, Madison Birberick, Owen Birberick, Weston Birberick, Ivy Birberick, and Cora Birberick. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will deeply miss her.









