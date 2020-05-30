Barbara Elaine Birberick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Elaine Birberick

Northville - Loving Mother and Grandmother, Barbara Elaine Birberick, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital. She was born on July 22, 1928 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Lorne Herrington and Hazel Herrington. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Alvin Birberick. Barbara was a very strong woman. She loved everyone, enjoyed talking on the phone, decorating and sewing, spending time with her family and friends, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending her summers on the shores of Lake Michigan in her summer home. Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James Birberick and Jan Birberick; her daughter and son-in-law, Joan Murray and Patrick Murray; her five grandchildren, Brad Birberick, Phil Birberick, Meaghen Murray, Michael Murray, and Matthew Murray; and her five great-grandchildren, Madison Birberick, Owen Birberick, Weston Birberick, Ivy Birberick, and Cora Birberick. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will deeply miss her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved