Barbara Elaine Fekete
Webster, NY - Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on the evening of October 19th, 2020 at St. Ann's Community in Webster at the age of 90. Barb was born in Detroit in 1930 and lived most of her life in the Detroit area before moving to Webster, NY in 2016.
Barb is predeceased by her sister Mary Louise Burton and brother Bill Ahern. Barb is survived by her devoted husband Richard. She is also survived by children Bill and his wife Mari, Karan Thompson and her husband Tom. Barb also had six grandchildren Emily (Kevin Freese) Fekete, Amanda (Greg) Kim, Bob Fekete (Lauren Ahn), Ben Thompson, Rebecca Thompson, and Kevin Thompson. Barb has a great grandson Gus Kim and soon to be Oliver Kim.
Barb and her husband Dick traveled the country and traveled the world. Their travels spanned 5 continents, where they reached the tops of mountains and the bottom of the ocean. After Dick's retirement, they treasured their winters in Florida and Hawaii.
Always with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye, Barb was a home maker and the Kool-Aid mom for the neighborhood. She was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered many years for the Detroit Metropolitan Girl Scout Council. After her children had grown, she began volunteer work at Wyandotte General Hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan and donated thousands of hours of her time. Barb was also a devoted member of St. Phillip Lutheran Church in Trenton, Michigan. She was "Mrs. White" while volunteering for WJR's Call for Action program, helping countless callers and also worked as a poll site supervisor for local, state and national elections while living in Riverview, Michigan.
Family and friends will be invited to a service to celebrate Barb's life at a later date.
The family would like to thank the employees of St. Ann's care center for taking such good care of Barb these past years.
Donations in Barb's name can be made to Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl.17 Chicago, IL 60601) or Phillip's Lutheran Church (1790 Fort St. Trenton, Michigan 48183).