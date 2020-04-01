Services
Barbara Elaine Sieczkowski


1939 - 2020
Barbara Elaine Sieczkowski Obituary
Barbara Elaine Sieczkowski, 80, of Warren, MI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 25th, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, MI. She was born on September 5th, 1939, in Detroit, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Blair, Patricia (Blair) Kur and Adam Kur.

A graduate of Wyandotte Roosevelt High School in 1957, she is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Sieczkowski; two children, Vincent (Lori) Sieczkowski of Hartland Twp., MI and Renee (Ken) Lewandowski of Sterling Heights, MI; four grandchildren Alexis (Andy), Joseph, Elizabeth, Edward; and brother Joseph Blair of Wyandotte, MI.

A private burial was held on March 28th, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Rd., Clinton Twp, MI, 48038.

Arrangements provided by the E.J. Mandziuk and Son Funeral Directors Sterling Heights Chapel.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
