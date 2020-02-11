Services
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
(313) 365-9600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home
2396 Caniff St
Hamtramck, MI 48212
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Florian Catholic Church
2626 Poland
Hamtramck, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Florian Catholic Church
2626 Poland
Hamtramck, MI
View Map
Resources
Barbara (Rutkowski) Gorday

Barbara (Rutkowski) Gorday Obituary
Barbara Gorday (nee Rutkowski)

Gorday, (nee Rutkowski) Barbara (age 83) February 10, 2020. HAMTRAMCK .

Beloved wife of George and mother of Gregory (Rachel) and Kathleen (Paul) Serra. Grandmother of Dominic, Elena, Vincent, and Nicholas. Barbara is also survived by her brother Richard Shebestak. Visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212.

Lying in State at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Florian Catholic Church, 2626 Poland, Hamtramck MI 48212. Burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery Detroit, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020
