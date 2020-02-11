|
|
Barbara Gorday (nee Rutkowski)
Gorday, (nee Rutkowski) Barbara (age 83) February 10, 2020. HAMTRAMCK .
Beloved wife of George and mother of Gregory (Rachel) and Kathleen (Paul) Serra. Grandmother of Dominic, Elena, Vincent, and Nicholas. Barbara is also survived by her brother Richard Shebestak. Visitation Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212.
Lying in State at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Florian Catholic Church, 2626 Poland, Hamtramck MI 48212. Burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery Detroit, MI.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020