Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
26701 Joy Road
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church
26701 Joy Road
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara H. Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara H. Snyder Obituary
Barbara H. Snyder

Milan - Barbara Snyder, age 89 formerly of Redford, MI, passed away on October 13, 2019 at Cambrian Senior Living in Tecumseh, MI. Barbara was the loving wife of Milton, who predeceased her in 2015; the loving mother of Glenn, Clark (Linda), and Beth (Paul Grochowski) Snyder; the dear grandmother of Heather and Douglas; and the sister of Genevieve Mustin. She will be in state at 10 a.m. on October 18, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 26701 Joy Road in Dearborn Heights (East of Inkster) until the time of her service at 11 a.m. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Barbara's memory. Barbara's final resting place will be Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family would like to thank Cambrian Senior Living, Great Lakes Hospice, and Hospice of Lenawee for their compassionate care and loving friendship.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now