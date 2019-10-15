|
Barbara H. Snyder
Milan - Barbara Snyder, age 89 formerly of Redford, MI, passed away on October 13, 2019 at Cambrian Senior Living in Tecumseh, MI. Barbara was the loving wife of Milton, who predeceased her in 2015; the loving mother of Glenn, Clark (Linda), and Beth (Paul Grochowski) Snyder; the dear grandmother of Heather and Douglas; and the sister of Genevieve Mustin. She will be in state at 10 a.m. on October 18, 2019 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 26701 Joy Road in Dearborn Heights (East of Inkster) until the time of her service at 11 a.m. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Barbara's memory. Barbara's final resting place will be Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family would like to thank Cambrian Senior Living, Great Lakes Hospice, and Hospice of Lenawee for their compassionate care and loving friendship.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019