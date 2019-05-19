|
|
Barbara Heidel
Bloomfield Hills - In Memory of Barbara Cele Heidel, 92, of Bloomfield Hills, MI, passed away on May 2, 2019.
Barbara is predeceased by parents Ned and Esther Connelly and her brother Ray Connelly. Barbara is survived by her husband of 70 years, Charles M. Heidel, and her children, Kerry Heidel (Dianne Heidel), Kathy Bunge (Harold Bunge), Kenneth Heidel (Cathy Miller Heidel), Keith Heidel (Jan Heidel), Karol Burg (James Burg) along with her Grandchildren Charles Nicholas Heidel, Kristen Heidel, Tessa Heidel, Kathleen Romant (Andrew Romant), Matt Bunge, Natalie Heidel (Chris Gregory), Anna Cendrowski (Eric Cendrowski), Collin Burg (Madison Burg), Connor Burg, and Great Grandchildren Ella Stangl, Jackson Romant, and Caroline Romant.
Barbara was born in Chicago, IL on July 8, 1926. She spent most of her adolescent years in her beloved Chicago and went on to receive her degree from Iowa State University, where she met her husband, Charles, on a blind date. Barbara had many wonderful memories of her years at Iowa State as a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, and was the "Sweetheart of Sigma Chi" which Charles would sing to her over the years. Barbara and Charles raised their family in Bloomfield Hills, MI, where Barbara capably supported Charles' career at Detroit Edison, and was the ultimate "planner-in-chief" running the household.
Barbara and Charles had a cottage for many years on Stony Lake in Shelby, MI. It was a wonderful gathering spot for family and friends. Some of the families' most beloved memories took place on the deck, with much laughter, plenty of "snick snack", and many memorable happy hours.
She always put her family first, did so much; yet made it look easy, and with little fanfare. She loved music, played the piano, had a wonderful sense of humor, was elegant, and intelligent. Her family will miss her stories about Chicago, Iowa State, and her life in general. But most of all, her family will miss her and the time spent with her… especially during the holidays and family gatherings, which she made so memorable.
A private family ceremony was held on May 5th. For those wishing, donations may be made to Residential Hospice, 5440 Corporate Drive, Suite 400, Troy, MI 48098. To share a memory of Barbara or send a condolence visit www.Legacy.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019