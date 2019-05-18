|
|
Barbara Heuer
- - Barbara Ann Heuer, 74. Barbara passed in the early hours of May 13th 2019 at MacLaren hospital in Port Huron Mi. She passed from complications and a long battle with COPD.
Barbara was the daughter of Helmut Wolfgang Heuer and Charlotte Heuer(Krembel) (both deceased) born on April 21st 1945.
Barbara worked at Michigan Mutual Insurance Co and Amerisure insurance for 20 years before retiring in Lexington Mi.
She is survived by her 4 children from her 1st husband Donald J Vigliotti Sr. Donald J Vigliotti Jr. , Lisa A Vigliotti(Phillips),John P Vigliotti and David M Vigliotti. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
At Barbara's request there will be no service.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 18, 2019