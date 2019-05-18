Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Heuer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Heuer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Heuer Obituary
Barbara Heuer

- - Barbara Ann Heuer, 74. Barbara passed in the early hours of May 13th 2019 at MacLaren hospital in Port Huron Mi. She passed from complications and a long battle with COPD.

Barbara was the daughter of Helmut Wolfgang Heuer and Charlotte Heuer(Krembel) (both deceased) born on April 21st 1945.

Barbara worked at Michigan Mutual Insurance Co and Amerisure insurance for 20 years before retiring in Lexington Mi.

She is survived by her 4 children from her 1st husband Donald J Vigliotti Sr. Donald J Vigliotti Jr. , Lisa A Vigliotti(Phillips),John P Vigliotti and David M Vigliotti. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

At Barbara's request there will be no service.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.