Barbara Hyde
Emmett - 89, formerly of Livonia and Detroit, died Thursday, June 18. Survived by 39 nieces, nephews. Mass 11:00 a.m. June 25, her birthday, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Twp. Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac. kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.