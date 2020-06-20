Barbara Hyde
Barbara Hyde

Emmett - 89, formerly of Livonia and Detroit, died Thursday, June 18. Survived by 39 nieces, nephews. Mass 11:00 a.m. June 25, her birthday, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Emmett, with 10:00 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-Kenockee Cemetery, Kenockee Twp. Arrangements are by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac. kaatzfunerals.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
