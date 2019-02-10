Services
Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church
7925 Horsemill Rd
Grosse Ile, MI 48138
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church
7925 Horse Mill Rd.
Grosse Ile, MI
Barbara J. Holbeck

Grosse Ile - Age 87, died peacefully on February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of James Holbeck for 65 years. Loving mother of Katy (Doug) Moye and Betsy (Bob) Marshall. Dear grandmother of Risa, Natalie, Samantha and Graham, and Madeline, Abigail and Jack. Great grandmother of Miles and Gwen. Sister of Marge (David) Rush. A Memorial Service will be held at the Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church, 7925 Horse Mill Rd., Grosse Ile., on Saturday, April 20 at 11 am.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 10, 2019
