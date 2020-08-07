Barbara J. Jenkins
White Lake - Barbara J. Jenkins age 89, of White Lake, passed away August 5, 2020; wife of the late James Jenkins; mother of Larry (Beth) Jenkins, Randy Jenkins, Doug (Kim) Jenkins, and the late James P. Jenkins; grandmother of 11; great grandmother of 6; oldest sister of 10 siblings. A private service will be held for the immediate family Monday August 10, 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers donations be made to: American Heart Association
or to the American Cancer Society
