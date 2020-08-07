1/
Barbara J. Jenkins
Barbara J. Jenkins

White Lake - Barbara J. Jenkins age 89, of White Lake, passed away August 5, 2020; wife of the late James Jenkins; mother of Larry (Beth) Jenkins, Randy Jenkins, Doug (Kim) Jenkins, and the late James P. Jenkins; grandmother of 11; great grandmother of 6; oldest sister of 10 siblings. A private service will be held for the immediate family Monday August 10, 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. In lieu of flowers donations be made to: American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society. To post a tribute visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
