Barbara J. Robinson
- - ROBINSON, BARBARA J. February 24, 2019. Dearest wife of Joseph. Dearest mother of Kathy (Patrick) McCormick, David (Kathy) Howell, Donna (Alan) Smith, Joyce Combs, and Barbara (Roger) Robinson. Loving grandma of Katherine, April, Tina, Crystal, Craig, Michelle, Natasha, Joseph, Ramello, Shakyra, Judiah, Saliayah, Daylilah, Dontae, and Mackenzie. Family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-8 at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 W. Warren, Dearborn Heights. Service Wednesday at 7 pm at the funeral home. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019