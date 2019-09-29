|
|
Barbara J. Simowski
Canton - Barbara J. Simowski, age 90 of Canton, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. The loving wife of the late Jerome for 68 years; beloved mother of Michael (Joyce) Simowski and Lynne (Walt) Hunter; grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 8. Barbara was very active at the First Congregational Church of Central Lake serving on the Board for six years and participating in the Women's Bible Study Group. She was also active in her community as a member of the Central Lake Lioness Club (1984), a hospice volunteer for five years with Antrim County, and as a member of the Central Lake Garden Club. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to: - Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI, 48033. Arrangements by McCabe Funeral Home, 851 North Canton Center Road, Canton. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019