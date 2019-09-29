Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
851 Canton Center Road
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-4530
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Simowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Simowski


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Simowski Obituary
Barbara J. Simowski

Canton - Barbara J. Simowski, age 90 of Canton, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. The loving wife of the late Jerome for 68 years; beloved mother of Michael (Joyce) Simowski and Lynne (Walt) Hunter; grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 8. Barbara was very active at the First Congregational Church of Central Lake serving on the Board for six years and participating in the Women's Bible Study Group. She was also active in her community as a member of the Central Lake Lioness Club (1984), a hospice volunteer for five years with Antrim County, and as a member of the Central Lake Garden Club. Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's name to: - Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Rd., Suite 100, Southfield, MI, 48033. Arrangements by McCabe Funeral Home, 851 North Canton Center Road, Canton. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now