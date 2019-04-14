Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
1368 N. Crooks Road
Clawson, MI
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. David's Episcopal Church
16200 West 12 Mile Road
Southfield, MI
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's Episcopal Church
16200 West 12 Mile Road
Southfield, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Veselenak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Veselenak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara J. Veselenak Obituary
Barbara J. Veselenak

- - age 60 April 11, 2019.

Beloved wife of Paul Veselenak for 31 years. Loving mother of David (Holly) Veselenak, Sarah (Zack) Lexow and Scott Veselenak. Dear grandmother of Sam. Sister of Carol (Joe) Herzberg, Helen (Steve) Zylstra, and Mark (Lori) Dingwall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Tuesday 12-8pm. Funeral at St. David's Episcopal Church, 16200 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, Wednesday 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now