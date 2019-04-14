|
Barbara J. Veselenak
- - age 60 April 11, 2019.
Beloved wife of Paul Veselenak for 31 years. Loving mother of David (Holly) Veselenak, Sarah (Zack) Lexow and Scott Veselenak. Dear grandmother of Sam. Sister of Carol (Joe) Herzberg, Helen (Steve) Zylstra, and Mark (Lori) Dingwall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Tuesday 12-8pm. Funeral at St. David's Episcopal Church, 16200 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, Wednesday 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10am.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019