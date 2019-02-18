Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Slovak Catholic Church
41233 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
SS. Cyril and Methodius Slovak Catholic Church
41233 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Barbara J. Wrobel


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara J. Wrobel Obituary
Barbara J. Wrobel

- - Wrobel, Barbara J. - Age 86- February 15, 2019 - Wife of the late Walter J. (1977). Loving mother of Joseph W. (Virginia) Wrobel and John P. Wrobel. Beloved grandmother of Paulina Wrobel. Preceded in death by her brother James (the late Virginia) Misukiewicz. In State Tuesday, February 19 10:00 am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 41233 Ryan Rd at 18 mile Road, Sterling Heights Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Road) in Warren. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. Memorial Donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the . Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 18, 2019
