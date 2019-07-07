Services
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
South Lyon cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jane Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jane Cook Obituary
Barbara Jane Cook

Las Vegas, NV - Barbara J. Cook (Cassady, Weed), age 89, passed away on May 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. She is survived by her six children, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Barb loved to travel, had a great smile and will forever be in our hearts. A Private Family Service and interment will be at South Lyon cemetery July 11th at 1:00pm.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.