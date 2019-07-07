|
Barbara Jane Cook
Las Vegas, NV - Barbara J. Cook (Cassady, Weed), age 89, passed away on May 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. She is survived by her six children, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Barb loved to travel, had a great smile and will forever be in our hearts. A Private Family Service and interment will be at South Lyon cemetery July 11th at 1:00pm.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019