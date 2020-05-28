Barbara Jean Danz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Danz

Barbara Jean Danz passed away on May 21, 2020. She is survived by her sisters Lorna Danz, Mary (Danz) and Dave Becker, Bill Danz, Paul Danz and Alison (Floyd) Bob Danz and nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, May 30th , 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 32340 Pierce Street, Beverly Hills, Michigan. A private burial will follow. www.pixleyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved