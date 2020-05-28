Barbara Jean Danz
Barbara Jean Danz passed away on May 21, 2020. She is survived by her sisters Lorna Danz, Mary (Danz) and Dave Becker, Bill Danz, Paul Danz and Alison (Floyd) Bob Danz and nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, May 30th , 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 32340 Pierce Street, Beverly Hills, Michigan. A private burial will follow. www.pixleyfh.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 28 to May 29, 2020.