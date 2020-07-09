1/
Barbara Jean Marcinkoske
Clinton Twp - (nee Kemp) July 8, 2020 Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Gordon (2011). Loving mother of Mary Beth (Ronny) Richardson, Thomas, and the late Tim (2003). Proud grandmother of Gordon and Brenton. Survived by her dear sisters Betty Peo, and Mary Holwell. Predeceased by her brother James Kemp. Visitation Thursday July 16th from 3-7pm with a 6pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Friday July 17th at 10am at St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church 41300 Romeo Plank at Canal. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
July 9, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
