Scottsdale, AZ - Barbara (Bobbie) Jewett passed away on April 28, 2019, at the age of 97 in Scottsdale, AZ. The family is fortunate to have had her with us so long. She was a World War II bride, mother of four, grandmother to seven, and great-grandmother to seven children. Later in life she served as a volunteer executive in the American Red Cross, Southeast Michigan. She oversaw the volunteers at blood drives and distribution of blankets for people living on the streets. Bobbie was awarded the Michigan 150 First Lady Award by the governor on the celebration of Michigan's Sesquicentennial year. Married to Willis for nearly 65 years, they were an example to their family of respect, trust, and adoration. She lived an exemplary life of love, grace, and fashion which was adored by many. A life well lived for a simple farm girl from upstate New York. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 100 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48201. Services will be private.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 4, 2019