Services
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jewett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jewett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Jewett Obituary
Barbara Jewett

Scottsdale, AZ - Barbara (Bobbie) Jewett passed away on April 28, 2019, at the age of 97 in Scottsdale, AZ. The family is fortunate to have had her with us so long. She was a World War II bride, mother of four, grandmother to seven, and great-grandmother to seven children. Later in life she served as a volunteer executive in the American Red Cross, Southeast Michigan. She oversaw the volunteers at blood drives and distribution of blankets for people living on the streets. Bobbie was awarded the Michigan 150 First Lady Award by the governor on the celebration of Michigan's Sesquicentennial year. Married to Willis for nearly 65 years, they were an example to their family of respect, trust, and adoration. She lived an exemplary life of love, grace, and fashion which was adored by many. A life well lived for a simple farm girl from upstate New York. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 100 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48201. Services will be private.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now