Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Trahey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joan Trahey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Joan Trahey Obituary
Barbara Joan Trahey

Tallahassee, FL - Barbara Joan Trahey (née Long) of Tallahassee, Florida died peacefully on February 27th, 2020 at age 94 surrounded by her loving family. During her life she was active in her church and in the Ladies Auxiliary of Michigan VFW Post 345. She was an avid bowler, a talented seamstress, knitter and cross-stitcher. Barbara is survived by her three daughters Ellen, Anne and Sharon, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and her sisters Kathryn and Phyllis. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Jim. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, Florida.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -