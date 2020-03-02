|
|
Barbara Joan Trahey
Tallahassee, FL - Barbara Joan Trahey (née Long) of Tallahassee, Florida died peacefully on February 27th, 2020 at age 94 surrounded by her loving family. During her life she was active in her church and in the Ladies Auxiliary of Michigan VFW Post 345. She was an avid bowler, a talented seamstress, knitter and cross-stitcher. Barbara is survived by her three daughters Ellen, Anne and Sharon, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and her sisters Kathryn and Phyllis. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, Jim. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, Florida.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020