Barbara June Whitehouse
Niles - Barbara June Whitehouse, age 85 years of Niles, Michigan passed away peacefully February 22, 2019 with family gathered around at Woodland Terrace at Longmeadow in Niles following an extended illness.
She was employed for several years in the offices of the Catholic Social Services in Royal Oak, Michigan. She has lived in Niles since 1993, coming from Hazel Park, Michigan.
Barbara was a member of the Saint Mary Catholic Church in Niles, and of its Serenity Sisters ladies' fellowship, and volunteered at the Cass County Council on Ageing.
Beloved wife of the late Howard Whitehouse. Loving mother of Gayle (Bruce) Forbes of Roseville, Michigan, Dale Edward (Lynda) Whitehouse of Chandler, Arizona, Les (Denise) Whitehouse of Chesterfield, Michigan, Kelly (Robert) Nightingale of Niles, and Tracy (Michael) Padalino of Sterling Heights, Michigan. Proud grandmother of nineteen and great-grandmother of twenty-eight Dearest sister of Mary Lou (Steve) Laske of Elberta, Michigan and sister-in-law of Frances (Mrs. Jim) Graessle of White Plains, New York Many nieces and nephews also survive. Barbara was also preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings, Ethel "Dolly" Nault, Frank Graessle, Jr., Katherine Mandziara, Margaret Knoff, Lillian Wright, and Jim Graessle.
Visitation Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at Noon at the Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville.. Burial will take place privately at Roseland Park Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Barbara may be made to Saint Mary Catholic Church, https://www.stmarysniles.org/; or to Caring Circle Hospice at Home, https://www.lakelandhealth.org/caring-circle/hospice-at-home-cares/hospice-at-home-cares. Please share a memory with the family on Barbara's online guestbook.
