Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
31555 Hoover Road
Warren, MI
1945 - 2019
Barbara Jur Obituary
Barbara Jur

Warren - Barbara Jur, age 75, June 27, 2019. Barbara is a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church and Secular Franciscan Order. She retired as Associate Dean at Macomb Community College. Loving mother of John (Darrell Moore) and the late Janet Elkins. Dear sister of Frank Jur. Also survived by many friends in the duplicate bridge world. Memorial mass Saturday 10:00 AM at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 31555 Hoover Road, Warren. Family will greet friends at the church starting at 9:30 AM. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home, Warren. www.ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 7, 2019
