Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Barbara K. Rivet

Barbara K. Rivet Obituary
Barbara K. Rivet

Simpsonville, SC - Barbara K. Rivet of Simpsonville, SC and formerly of Dearborn, MI passed away September 15, 2019. She was 64 years old. Barbara was born in Lincoln Park, MI to William and Wetona Kennett. Survived by her husband Ken Rivet, children Paul (Nickel) Cilia, and Jennifer (Michael) Krizanek, her grandchildren John, Caleb, Joshua, Ava, and Michael, and her siblings Loretta, Debbie, Shelly, Sue, Cindy, Dottie, and Terry. Preceded in death by her parents, and her brother James "Bill" Kennett. Funeral Service was Friday, September 20, 2019. To leave a condolence and view the full obituary please visit schrader-howell.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
