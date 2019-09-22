|
Barbara K. Rivet
Simpsonville, SC - Barbara K. Rivet of Simpsonville, SC and formerly of Dearborn, MI passed away September 15, 2019. She was 64 years old. Barbara was born in Lincoln Park, MI to William and Wetona Kennett. Survived by her husband Ken Rivet, children Paul (Nickel) Cilia, and Jennifer (Michael) Krizanek, her grandchildren John, Caleb, Joshua, Ava, and Michael, and her siblings Loretta, Debbie, Shelly, Sue, Cindy, Dottie, and Terry. Preceded in death by her parents, and her brother James "Bill" Kennett. Funeral Service was Friday, September 20, 2019. To leave a condolence and view the full obituary please visit schrader-howell.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019