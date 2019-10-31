|
|
Barbara Karney
Farmington Hills - Barbara Karney, of Farmington Hills, passed away October 30, 2019 at the age of 90. She was the loving wife of the late Nelson ('05) for 58 years; devoted mother of Kathy Kenyon, Bruce Michael Karney, Christine (Marc) Applebaum, and Mark (Ronda) Karney; cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 4. A Memorial Gathering for Barbara will be held Thursday, November 7th, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Barbara will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery with her husband, Nelson, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are appreciated to Heart to Heart Hospice in Barbara's name. www.mccabefunerahome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019