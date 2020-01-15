|
Barbara Klema
Dearborn - Barbara Jean Klema (Tompkins), 97, of Dearborn, Mich., passed away Jan. 13, 2020, and joins her late husband Edward J. Klema Sr. with their lord and savior in heaven. Born Aug. 29, 1922, Barbara grew up on a family farm near Cement City, Mich., and graduated from the Foote Memorial Hospital nursing program in Jackson, Mich. After marrying in 1944, Barbara and Edward raised two sons, ran several family businesses in Detroit, and received numerous Dearborn City Beautiful awards for their meticulously maintained home and gardens. Barbara was a devout Christian active in her church and devoted to her family. Her perseverance, dedication, kindness, a seemingly tireless work ethic and a strong will in the face of adversity was admired by all who knew her. She is survived by sons Edward Jr. and Thomas and grandchildren Matthew, Erin and Kristine. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and grandson, Edward Klema III. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 17, with a service immediately following at Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020