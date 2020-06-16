Barbara Kostrzewski
Barbara Kostrzewski

Harper Woods - Kostrzewski, Barbara. Age 60. June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen. Sister in-law of Richard (Marilyn) and Thomas (Donna). Aunt of Ritchie (Lisa), Jennifer, and Tom (Kristin). Sister of Dale (Judith) Shredneski. Aunt of Andrew. Visitation Thursday 3-7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate Friday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St Basil Church, 22851 Lexington Ave., Eastpointe. ahpeters.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
