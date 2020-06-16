Barbara Kostrzewski
Harper Woods - Kostrzewski, Barbara. Age 60. June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Stephen. Sister in-law of Richard (Marilyn) and Thomas (Donna). Aunt of Ritchie (Lisa), Jennifer, and Tom (Kristin). Sister of Dale (Judith) Shredneski. Aunt of Andrew. Visitation Thursday 3-7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate Friday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St Basil Church, 22851 Lexington Ave., Eastpointe. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.