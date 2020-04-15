Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Orchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara L. Orchard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara L. Orchard Obituary
Barbara L. Orchard

Novi - 91, entered eternal life on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 71 years to Ernest; cherished mother of Beverly (Larry) Tysklind, Sandra Thomas, Susan (Chris) Malone and Peggy (Cliff) Roberts; dear sister of Mary Ann (Arnold) Kilberg; devoted grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 6. A ceremony honoring Barbara's life will be scheduled when our country returns to health. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Orchard United Methodist Church, Farmington Hills, or CurePSP. Arrangements by Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington (248-474-5200 or heeney-sundquist.com)

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -