Barbara L. Orchard
Novi - 91, entered eternal life on April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of 71 years to Ernest; cherished mother of Beverly (Larry) Tysklind, Sandra Thomas, Susan (Chris) Malone and Peggy (Cliff) Roberts; dear sister of Mary Ann (Arnold) Kilberg; devoted grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 6. A ceremony honoring Barbara's life will be scheduled when our country returns to health. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Orchard United Methodist Church, Farmington Hills, or CurePSP. Arrangements by Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, downtown Farmington (248-474-5200 or heeney-sundquist.com)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020