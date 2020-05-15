|
|
Barbara Lichtig Kux
Barbara Lichtig Kux liked nothing better than to be on a golf course. She played at Franklin Hills Country Club until she was 92 by which time she wasn't keeping score. She died Friday at 95 of natural causes. She lived her life in and around Detroit (a 1944 graduate of Central High) although she delighted in trips to the south of France with her great friend Lee Robinson and travelled extensively throughout the world. Other things that brought her great pleasure were her extensive collection of color coordinated shoes, slacks and sweaters, shortbread cookies, catalogues, Intermezzo with Ingrid Bergman, and singing along with Rosemary Clooney or Bobby Short. She was an enthusiastic volunteer, an active member of Temple Beth El working for their Sisterhood, serving on their board, and as the youth advisor from 1965-71. She hosted countless meetings at her home on Birchcrest Drive providing counsel, good humor, and hundreds of packages of Strawberry Twizzlers.
She was married to Richard Kux for 29 years and leaves two children and their spouses: Nancy (Roger) and Bill (Frank). She loved seeing her two nieces Carol (Ross) and Cathy and talking with a large circle of friends. She found a supportive home at Brookdale Southfield and was looked after by a splendid hospice team and by her "angels" Vanessa, Tiffany, David, Elaine and especially Sonia and Deon. Her memory can be kept alive with a donation to one of her favorite causes-The Actor's Fund of America or the UJA. When this craziness abates there will be a luncheon in her honor.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020