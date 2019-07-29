|
|
Barbara Louise Huber
- - Barbara Louise Huber born May 23, 1959 passed away July 25, 2019 at the age of 60. Proud mother of Eryn (Alex) Latosinsky and Lauren (Nick) Aytes. Loving grammie of Gannon Aytes. Dear sister of Diane (Tom) Johnson and Kris (Dave) Canavesio. Cherished aunt of Brad (Julie) Johnson and Scott (Ashley) Johnson. Dearest great aunt of Brayden Johnson. Beloved dog mom of her 2 babies Murphy and Maddie. Services were held through Harry J. Will Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 29, 2019