Barbara Louise (St. Laurent) McDonald



Farmington Hills - Barbara died on June 20, 2019 at the age of 88 in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Born on December 6, 1930 in Detroit to Joseph Henri St. Laurent and Marie Josephine Torzewski, she grew up both on 24th Street near Michigan Ave and also Rosedale Park on Greenview near McNichols. She's a graduate of the Academy of the Sacred Heart and the University of Detroit. Her husband Donald Gerard McDonald, also originally from Detroit, died in 2001. She is survived by children Tom, Doug (Linda), Paul (Diane), Donny (Diane) and Lauren Sonneman (Curtis), grandchildren Tonni Hall (Kris), Kyle (Kelsey), Todd and Jenna Barrieault (Jacob), Meghan Strpko (Adam), Lauren and JP, Michael, Sean, Matt, Katie and Emily, and great grandchildren Sadee, Dakota and Cheston Hall, Jack Barrieault, Thomas and Lucas Strpko. Barbara is preceded by her grandchildren David and Christina McDonald.



Barbara raised her kids in Northville, Michigan, moved to Higgins Lake (Roscommon) in the early 90s and returned to Novi in 2009. She also worked outside the home for 20 years at Child and Family Services of Michigan placing children with adoptive parents. She was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Victory in Northville, St. Michael's in Roscommon and Holy Family in Novi. Most memorable was her outgoing personality and infectious smile. It's clear why she was voted Miss Congeniality by her high school classmates at Sacred Heart in 1948.



Visitation will be at the O'Brien-Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River Ave, Novi, 248-348-1800 on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Instate Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 24505 Meadowbrook Road, Novi from 10:00 AM until time of funeral liturgy 10:30 AM. Memorial donations may be made to The Capuchin.







