Barbara Lucas
- - Saturday, April 20, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lucas, M.D. Dear mother of Michael, M.D. (Maureen), David, M.D. (Barbara), Scott, M.D. and Laura Lucas, M.D. Loving grandmother of Tina (Joe), Alice (Andy), Joseph, Kilean, Erin, Quentin, Adam and Jacob. Cherished great-grandmother of Jack and Noah. Also survived by her sisters, Ginger Ernst and Trish Kunnith (Mike) and brother Larry Johnstal (Sue). Memorial Service Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Memorial tributes to Detroit Institute of Arts or Robert J. Lucas Foundation at Wayne State University.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019