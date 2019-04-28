Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Lucas


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Lucas Obituary
Barbara Lucas

- - Saturday, April 20, 2019, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Lucas, M.D. Dear mother of Michael, M.D. (Maureen), David, M.D. (Barbara), Scott, M.D. and Laura Lucas, M.D. Loving grandmother of Tina (Joe), Alice (Andy), Joseph, Kilean, Erin, Quentin, Adam and Jacob. Cherished great-grandmother of Jack and Noah. Also survived by her sisters, Ginger Ernst and Trish Kunnith (Mike) and brother Larry Johnstal (Sue). Memorial Service Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Memorial tributes to Detroit Institute of Arts or Robert J. Lucas Foundation at Wayne State University.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now