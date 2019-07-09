|
Barbara M. Armstrong
- - ARMSTRONG, BARBARA M. July 6, 2019. Barbara died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Former wife of the late Warren J. Armstrong. Dearest mother of Jeril (Kurt) Foulds, Judith (Edward) Armstrong-Escarpita and the late Lori Russell. Loving grandmother of Nicole (Brandon), Jennifer, Erik (Jaclyn), and Amanda. Great grandmother of Logan, Lexie, and Loki. Beloved daughter of the late Colonel George and Marie Stapleton. Dear sister of the late Colonel George Stapleton and Mary Helen Bolling. Barbara devoted her life to her faith, family and friends. Visitation Wednesday 3-7 pm at Stanley Turowski Funeral Home, 25509 West Warren, Dearborn Heights. Memorial donations may be made to Angela Hospice. Share condolences at www.stanleyturowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 9, 2019