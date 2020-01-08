|
Barbara Mae Wojcik
Barbara Mae Wojcik age 84 passed away January 1, 2020.
Beloved sister of the late Patricia (Wally) Sikora and the late Jerry (Dolly). Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday 3pm until 9pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan).
Scripture service 7 pm.
Funeral Service Saturday at the funeral home instate 10:30am with service 11:00 am.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020