Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son funeral Directors
3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan)
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son funeral Directors
3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan)
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son funeral Directors
3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan)
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son funeral Directors
3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan)
Barbara Mae Wojcik

Barbara Mae Wojcik Obituary
Barbara Mae Wojcik

Barbara Mae Wojcik age 84 passed away January 1, 2020.

Beloved sister of the late Patricia (Wally) Sikora and the late Jerry (Dolly). Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday 3pm until 9pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son funeral Directors 3801 18 Mile (NW corner of Ryan).

Scripture service 7 pm.

Funeral Service Saturday at the funeral home instate 10:30am with service 11:00 am.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
