Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SS Cyril and Methodius Church
41233 Ryan Rd. (N. of 18 Mile Rd.)
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
SS Cyril and Methodius Church
41233 Ryan Rd. (N. of 18 Mile Rd.)
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Prizgint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Marie Prizgint


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Marie Prizgint Obituary
Barbara Marie Prizgint

Macomb - passed away on July 24, 2019, age 79. Beloved wife of 58 loving years to Roy. Loving and devoted mother of Christie (Randy) Evans, Robert (Debbie) Prizgint and Darlene (Donovan) Bronson. Loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 1 greatgrandchild. Visitation Saturday 4-8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 3-8:00 p.m. with a rosary service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Monday at 11:00 a.m. until a 12:00 p.m. funeral mass will at SS Cyril and Methodius Church, 41233 Ryan Rd. (N. of 18 Mile Rd.) Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now