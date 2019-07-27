|
|
Barbara Marie Prizgint
Macomb - passed away on July 24, 2019, age 79. Beloved wife of 58 loving years to Roy. Loving and devoted mother of Christie (Randy) Evans, Robert (Debbie) Prizgint and Darlene (Donovan) Bronson. Loving grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 1 greatgrandchild. Visitation Saturday 4-8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 3-8:00 p.m. with a rosary service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc, 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Instate Monday at 11:00 a.m. until a 12:00 p.m. funeral mass will at SS Cyril and Methodius Church, 41233 Ryan Rd. (N. of 18 Mile Rd.) Sterling Heights. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 27, 2019