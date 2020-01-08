Services
Mount Clemens - Barbara was born in Raisin Township, Michigan on January 30, 1928 and died on January 3, 2020 in Mount Clemens, Michigan after suffering a stroke. Barbara was predeceased by Kenneth, her loving husband of 52 years, and 6 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children: Keith (Sue Addy), Susan, Michael (Cindy), Diane (Tim Miller), and Nancy (Jerry Kuriluk). She was the proud grandmother of: Elise, Peter (Lori), Leah Kuriluk (Gary Spreder), Megan, Drew, Dylan Kuriluk, and Theo Miller and great grandmother to Alexandra, Annelise Matz-Thiel and Olivia. She is also survived by 22 nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Barbara lost her mother in infancy and her father lost his farm soon after that during the Great Depression. She moved to Detroit as a teenager and remained after graduating highschool, working as a telephone operator and living at the YWCA with her beloved sister, Jean. It was there she met and married Kenneth in 1950, eventually moving to Clinton Township and raising a family. She returned to work at 41 and worked her way up from a catalog clerk at Sears to a store manager at Montgomery Ward. For 66 years, Barbara was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Clemens, and volunteered for the Salvation Army, food pantries and homeless programs. She enjoyed nature and camping with family and friends, playing cards, knitting and puzzles. She worked on elections well into her retirement and kept abreast of current events, television and novels. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, her intelligence, her wry sense of humor, and her positive attitude in the face of many challenges.

Visitation and memorial Service

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Visitation 10:00 am - 12:00pm

Memorial Service at 12:00pm

First United Methodist Church of Mt. Clemens

57 Southbound Gratiot Avenue

Mt. Clemens Michigan 48082

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Clemens.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
