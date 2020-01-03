|
|
Barbara McIver
Warren - Barbara Ann McIver, age 84, January 2, 2020. Loving mother of Matt (Colleen). She also leaves behind 23 nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her former husband, William; Parents, Joseph and Marcella; Siblings, Robert, James, Jack, Bill, and Richard. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 and Wednesday 2-8 at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Thursday 9:30AM until time of funeral Mass 10AM at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families (the former St. Clement), 25320 Van Dyke Center Line, MI 48015. Interment Mt. Elliot Cemetery, Detroit, MI. Memorial contributions to St. Anne's Church, Detroit or to the donor's choice. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020