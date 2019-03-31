Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Bloomfield Twp - Barbara Josephine Orth, 83, passed away March 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: James, Michael; grandson: Steven; partner: James Jackson; siblings: Joan (Dennis) Cox, James Barrett; and former daughter-in-law Mary. Barbara was preceded in death by her son Gerald. Also left to cherish Barbara's memory are many loving nieces and nephews. She was a huge Detroit Tigers fan. In lieu of flowers donations to the Capuchins would be appreciated. Memorial Visitation Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (gathering 10:00 a.m.) at the funeral home. www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 31, 2019
