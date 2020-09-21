Barbara Pearl
West Bloomfield - Barbara Pearl, 82, died on September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Conrad Pearl. Cherished mother of Randi (Harry) Glanz, Debbie (life partner Corey Haber) Yendick, and Jill (Steve) Dean. Loving Grandma Barbara of Eric Glanz, Sydney (Nicholas) Bierwirth, Darin Gross, Jake Gross, Taylor Yendick, and Josh, Samantha, Nicole, and Hayden Dean. Former mother-in-law of Lindsay Gross and the late Michael Yendick. Twin sister of the late Richard Weiner. Devoted daughter of the late David and the late Faye Weiner. Daughter-in-law of the late Joseph and the late Sadie Pearl. Sister-in-law of Barry (Vera) Pearl. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES 1:30 P.M. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com
