Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
More Obituaries for Barbara Rugal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Rugal


1936 - 2019
Barbara Rugal Obituary
Barbara Rugal

Caseville - Barbara Rugal was born Barbara Jean Blanchard on June 2, 1936 on Balmoral in Detroit, MI. She worked as an executive secretary at Chrysler Corporation for 34 years where she met her late husband Ralph Joseph Rugal. After retiring she would volunteer at the Detroit Zoo and worked at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts. Barbara loved their cottage in Caseville, gardening, playing cards, bingo, and their late dog Kingston.

She helped raise the late Ralph Rugal and Ronald (Marianne) Rugal; beloved grandmother of Austin (Amanda) Rugal, Alyse (Stevon Behnke) Rugal, Ansley (Brendan) Barkume; cherished great-grandmother of Gabriella and Sloane Rugal.

Funeral Service will take place at St. Isidore Catholic Church, Tuesday, July 16 at 10am, instate 9am. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery following the service. Please leave a memory at lee-ellenafuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019
