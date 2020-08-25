Barbara S. Kozma



Oxford - Barbara S. Kozma passed away at her home in Oxford, Michigan on August 19, 2020.



Barbara was born on January 3, 1946 in Detroit to the late John and Elizabeth McCormack.



Beloved wife of Joseph, loving mother of John (Bethany) and Kristen (Robert) Lange, proud grandmother of Joseph, Kathryn, Joshua, Jessica and Meredith. Barbara was preceded in death by her sister, Elizabeth Macintyre. Also survived by numerous other family and friends.



Barbara was an avid bingo player and a Life Member of the Lake Orion Lioness Club.



A memorial will be held at a later date.









