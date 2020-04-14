|
|
Barbara Sherman
SHERMAN, BARBARA Beloved wife of Harvey Sherman. Dear mother of Jonathan Sherman and Elizabeth Sherman. Devoted sister of Rita (Kenneth) Rochlen and the late Donald (Gaye Lucci) Schneider. Also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES FRIDAY AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020