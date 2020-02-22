Resources
Barbara Surrell Hinks Obituary
Barbara Surrell Hinks passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020. Born to Ralph and Annette in Detroit, Michigan, Barbara enjoyed a rich life of 63 years. Her abundant love, kindness, and patience nurtured her cherished daughter, Natalie, and all who knew her. Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother, loyal colleague, and a sweet shining spirit whose influence will remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Natalie, her loving partner, Larry Kroha, Jr., and brother, Doug (Bonnie) Surrell. She is predeceased by her brother, Clyde Surrell.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24th at 11:00 AM at St Michael's Episcopal Church in Grosse Pointe Woods with a funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, Barbara's family welcomes a donation in her memory to the 's LUNG FORCE.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
