Barbara Thompson
Grosse Pointe - Barbara Rickerd Thompson; Age 97; March 3, 2020. Born May 23, 1922 in Somerset, MI to LeGrand and Grace Rickerd. Survivors include children, Joseph P. (Skip) Thompson, Jr. (Kathy) and Kathleen G. Thompson (Jon Strempek); grandchildren, Kelly Thompson (Janette DeCaire), Captain J. Patrick Thompson, III, USN (Hilliary), Kerry Golden (Danny), Maggie Anderson (Carl), Betsy Lucier (Timothy) and eight great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Joseph Patrick Thompson, and son, R. Rickerd Thompson of Grosse Ile, both in 2008. Visitation Sunday, March 8th 12 Noon until the time of the remembrance service 2pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral and burial Monday, March 9; Instate 10:00am until the time of the funeral 11:00am at Somerset Congregational Church, Somerset, MI. Memorial contributions to the Grosse Pointe League of Women Voters or Somerset Congregational Church. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020