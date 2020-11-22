Barbara Trainor
1940-2020
Barbara Trainor was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 11, 1940 to parents Frank and Doris Lajcak. She and her brother Dennis grew up on St. Louis Street close to aunts, uncles and cousins. She attended St. Florian High School in Hamtramck where she met Lawrence Trainor. They married and had two children, Brian and Christopher.
Barbara and Lawrence raised their family in Livonia, Michigan. Barbara worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 20+ years. While her kids were in school, she took classes at Madonna University. Through tenacious work and study she earned a paralegal degree, graduating with honors.
Barbara loved to travel and spend time with friends and family. She was no stranger to tragedy, though, losing her son Christopher and husband Lawrence much too early. Yet she persevered through grace, love and faith in God. She never lost these qualities, even as she battled Alzheimer's. She was a joy to her caregiver Aurica Bintantan, who was faithfully at her side every day for the last three years.
Barbara passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. She leaves behind her son, Brian Trainor, daughter-in-law, Colleen Trainor (Wells), and grandchildren Daniel, Samantha, Delaney, Henry, Jack, Genevieve and Therese.
Her funeral Mass will be on Thursday, December 3 at St. Aidan Catholic Church: 17500 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48152. An in-state reception begins at 9:00 AM followed by Mass at 9:30. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Michael's Abbey (www.stmichaelsabbey.com
). The priests there were a great comfort to her.