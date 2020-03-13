Services
Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Turnbull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Turnbull

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Turnbull Obituary
Barbara Turnbull

Dearborn - Turnbull, Barbara. March 11, 2020. Age 86 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of James (for over 60 years). Loving mother of Mary Jo (Keith) Moore, Barbara (James) Sexton, Michael (Kate Korte), Paul (Randal Cole) and the late James Turnbull Jr. Dearest grandmother of 9. Loving great-grandmother of 5. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Thelma and her siblings, Mullen, Ed, Mary Ellen, Joseph and John Barrett. Barbara will be deeply missed by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2- 5 p.m. with a rosary at 4 pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection to follow Monday March 16, 2020 will be private. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -