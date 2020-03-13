|
Barbara Turnbull
Dearborn - Turnbull, Barbara. March 11, 2020. Age 86 of Dearborn. Beloved wife of James (for over 60 years). Loving mother of Mary Jo (Keith) Moore, Barbara (James) Sexton, Michael (Kate Korte), Paul (Randal Cole) and the late James Turnbull Jr. Dearest grandmother of 9. Loving great-grandmother of 5. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Thelma and her siblings, Mullen, Ed, Mary Ellen, Joseph and John Barrett. Barbara will be deeply missed by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2- 5 p.m. with a rosary at 4 pm at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection to follow Monday March 16, 2020 will be private. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020