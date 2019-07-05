Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
25800 Harper Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 777-0557
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
25800 Harper Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
25800 Harper Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore's church
18201 23 Mile Road
Macomb, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore's church
18201 23 Mile Road
Macomb, MI
Barbara Urbani


1930 - 2019
Barbara Urbani Obituary
Barbara Urbani

- - Barbara Urbani, wife of Armando Urbani, married 67 years; son, Nicholas Urbani; daughter, Diane (Tom son-in-law) Zwolinski; grandson, Tommy Zwolinski.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Bagnasco and Calcaterra Funeral Home, St Clair Shores, MI. Barbara will lie in state from 9:30 to 10 am with Mass at 10:00 am Monday, July 8th at St. Isidore's church, 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb, Michigan, burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp.

For the full obituary, please go to bcfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 5, 2019
