Barbara Urbani
- - Barbara Urbani, wife of Armando Urbani, married 67 years; son, Nicholas Urbani; daughter, Diane (Tom son-in-law) Zwolinski; grandson, Tommy Zwolinski.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Bagnasco and Calcaterra Funeral Home, St Clair Shores, MI. Barbara will lie in state from 9:30 to 10 am with Mass at 10:00 am Monday, July 8th at St. Isidore's church, 18201 23 Mile Road, Macomb, Michigan, burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton Twp.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 5, 2019