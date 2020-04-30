Services
Dykstra Funeral Home Downtown Holland Chapel
29 E. Ninth Street
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3348
Holland, Mi - Age 91, formerly of Bloomfield Hills. Barbara died peacefully on April 22, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Co-founder, along with her husband, Edward, and longtime proprietor of Chudik's Fine Furs & Apparel, Birmingham. Beloved wife of the late Edward H. Dear mother of Christopher E. (Leslie) and Stephen W. (Elizabeth Clark). Loving Nana of Shayna Homsi (Daniel) and her great grandson, Devon. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation services were held privately. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at a later date. Memorial tributes to Tulip Time, 42 West 8th St., Holland, MI 49423, TulipTime.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
